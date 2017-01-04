Snake emerges from woman's engine and straight into your nightmares

If you have Ophidiophobia, or a fear of snakes, this video will certainly give you the heebie-jeebies. (Photo: Facebook screenshot)

File this under "nope, absolutely not."

A recent Facebook video from Australia is making its way across the internet and straight into your nightmares.

If you have Ophidiophobia, or a fear of snakes, this video will certainly give you the heebie-jeebies.

In the clip, a snake can be seen emerging from a woman's car mid-drive. The snake pokes its head out by the wiper blades and peers through the windshield.

It's a sight that would send shivers down the spine of even the bravest of drivers.

And in an even more cringeworthy update, the Mundoo Island Station Facebook page shared news that the snake was still in the engine hours later.

Looks like the snake has found a new home.

