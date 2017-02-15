Should the government expand gun access for people with mental impairments?

Photo: sundrawalex/iStock

Should people with mental problems be allowed to buy guns?

Right now it's up to President Trump to decide and he's expected to say "Yes" Thursday.

This comes after senators in Washington D.C. voted to roll back an Obama administration rule that kept an estimated 75,000 people with mental disorders from being able to buy a firearm.

It's a grim reality for those tied to the tragedy in Tucson that left six people dead and 13 others hurt, including former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords. It's also tough for the Ahwatukee family of Alex Teves.

He was one of 12 killed in the Colorado movie theater massacre. The suspects in both cases claimed mental illness at the time of their rampages.

12 News spoke with people on both sides of this divisive debate.

The Obama administration rule requires the Social Security administration to report anyone with a mental health condition, who have help managing their benefits, to the FBI’s background check system.

That's now up in the air.

“Today is a really good day,” said Alan Korwin, a gun law author and expert.

"It's very disappointing," said Geraldine Hills with Arizonans for Gun Safety.

Opinions are mixed on the debate. Should mentally impaired people should be allowed to buy guns?

Korwin has written extensively on gun rights including a book called the Arizona Gun Owner's Guide. He supports lifting the rule.

"Everybody agrees that crazy people should not have guns and that's the way the law is written,” he said. “What Obama did was add people to Social Security to that list and if you have help running your checkbook, he decided you shouldn't have firearms. Now, that's not right."

Hills disagrees.

“My brother was ambushed and killed by a guy with a semi-automatic assault rifle,” she said.

The man, who had a mental illness, killed her brother, an off-duty police officer, 12 years ago.

The suspect was on leave from the Michigan Department of Corrections, but still a federally licensed fire arm dealer.

"It really isn't about keeping guns out of the hands of potentially dangerous people,” said Hills. “It really is about expanding markets and weakening gun laws."

Others like Luigi Fagiani have mixed opinions.

“It's either everyone should be able to get one or no one should be able to get one, but just because he has depression or anxiety or something, it doesn't mean you shouldn't be able to buy a firearm,” he said.

The measure now goes to President Donald Trump, who is expected to sign it, as early as tomorrow.

