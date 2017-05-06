Shoplifting suspect dies after impaling self on stolen knife

The incident happened at a Lowe's in Plant City. (Photo: Google Earth)

PLANT CITY, Fla. - A man stole a knife from a Lowe's Home Improvement Center, then died after he impaled himself on it as he ran from the store, the Plant City Police Department said.

Police said they received a call about 6:40 p.m. about a shoplifting in progress. Store officials told them a white male subject had entered the store, 2801 James L. Redman Parkway, removed a knife from its packaging, then hid it on his person. He then left the store without paying for it.

When he was confronted by store personnel, the suspect brandished the knife at them, employees said.

The suspect ran southwest toward Parks Springs Apartments, 300 Park Springs Circle. While fleeing with the knife, however, police said the suspect somehow impaled himself on the knife.

The suspect ran a short distance before collapsing behind a building of the apartment complex.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital by Plant City Fire Rescue, where he was pronounced dead.

The name of the suspect is being withheld at this time, pending next of kin notification.

