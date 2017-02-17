Sarcastic hashtag '#ThankYouMattDamon' takes over Twitter

The Twitterverse has found its next trending hashtag, and it involves Matt Damon. (Photo: Twitter screenshot)

The Twitterverse has found its next trending hashtag, and it involves Matt Damon.

During the premiere of the film, "The Great Wall," which stars Damon, Writer and stand-up comedian Jenny Yang started the hashtag.

Many have expressed their concern on social media about the whitewashing in recent films, including "Aloha" and "Ghost in the Shell."

Yang kicked off her thoughts about the topic with this tweet:

THANK YOU FOR ALL THAT YOU'VE DONE TO SAVE THE CHINESE PEOPLE, MATT DAMON. #THEGREATWALL pic.twitter.com/o4WlEHtAma — Jenny Yang 👲👲👲 (@jennyyangtv) February 16, 2017

She then followed that up with the tweet that started it all.

Matt Damon taught me how to use chopsticks. #thankyoumattdamon — Jenny Yang 👲👲👲 (@jennyyangtv) February 16, 2017

Once the tweet hit the interwebs, #ThankYouMattDamon became a trending hashtag where people shared their own stories of how Matt Damon taught them about Chinese culture.

@jennyyangtv one time, I was having trouble decorating my house, and Matt Damon came and feng shuied it for me #thankyoumattdamon — Teresa Wang (@tewang32) February 16, 2017

Matt Damon taught me how to properly eat sushi #thankyoumattdamon — the real jonny lim (@jlimmy_) February 17, 2017

I am so grateful for strong role models for my Asian American sons. #thankyoumattdamon — ms. nasty (@mskathykhang) February 16, 2017

There was certainly a wide variety of submissions. To see more tweets, search for #ThankYouMattDamon on Twitter.

While the hashtag might have been a hit, the film itself is a different story. "The Great Wall" currently stands at a 38 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

