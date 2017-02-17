KPNX
Sarcastic hashtag '#ThankYouMattDamon' takes over Twitter

Gabe Trujillo, KPNX 10:03 AM. MST February 17, 2017

The Twitterverse has found its next trending hashtag, and it involves Matt Damon.

During the premiere of the film, "The Great Wall," which stars Damon, Writer and stand-up comedian Jenny Yang started the hashtag.

Many have expressed their concern on social media about the whitewashing in recent films, including "Aloha" and "Ghost in the Shell."

Yang kicked off her thoughts about the topic with this tweet:

She then followed that up with the tweet that started it all.

Once the tweet hit the interwebs, #ThankYouMattDamon became a trending hashtag where people shared their own stories of how Matt Damon taught them about Chinese culture.

There was certainly a wide variety of submissions. To see more tweets, search for #ThankYouMattDamon on Twitter.

While the hashtag might have been a hit, the film itself is a different story. "The Great Wall" currently stands at a 38 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

(© 2017 KPNX)


