(Photo: Instagram @hucktheroofdog)

Traffic is constantly stopping in front of Justin and Allie Lindemuth's South Austin home. The couple's five-year-old golden retriever is drawing a lot of attention.

Every morning Huckleberry makes his way to the roof of the Lindenmuth's home. He has been jumping on the roof since he was around nine-months-old.

And this is how it happens, friends #hucktheroofdog A post shared by Huckleberry (@hucktheroofdog) on May 11, 2017 at 7:21am PDT

Huck is pretty famous in his neighborhood.

The Lindenmuths say social media about his roof jumping has made him pretty popular.

.@dog_rates

I JUST SAW

THE BRAVEST

MOST GLORIOUS PUPPER

OF ALL TIME

PERCHED

MAJESTICALLY

ON A

ROOF

!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/0QRFd6Be3s — Sarafina Nance (@starstrickenSF) May 9, 2017

The popularity increase led the couple to put a sign out in front of the home letting people know the family knows he's up on the roof. The sign reads:

Huckleberry is living up to his name and learned how to jump onto our roof from the backyard. We never leave him in the backyard without someone being at home. He will not jump off unless you entice him with food or a ball! We appreciate your concern but please do not knock on our door... we know he's up there! But please feel free to take pictures of him and share with the world! #hucktheroofdog

"We were getting visitor after visitor. We've kind of cut that number down now," Justin Lindenmuth said.

The Lindenmuths only allow Huckleberry on the roof when they're home. The family has taken several photos with him up on the roof and they don't plan to stop now.

"We were thinking about Thanksgiving or Christmas," Allie Lindenmuth said.

Huckleberry was mentioned on ABC's Good Morning America Thursday and he has his own Instagram page under @hucktheroofdog.

