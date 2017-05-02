Rapper Logic brought in an orchestra to help wake up his wife for her birthday

This guy just became an early favorite for husband of the year. (Photo: YouTube screenshot)

In a YouTube video uploaded by the rapper "Logic," we get to see the great lengths one man went to for his wife's birthday.

According to the video description, "Arrested Development" is his wife's favorite show, so he hired a small orchestra to play the theme song outside their window.

Judging by her reaction, she didn't mind waking up to the catchy tune. And the addition of his awkward dance moves only makes the gesture that much more adorable.

Well guys, the birthday gift ante has just been upped.

