Psy's new single is here! Time to start dancing.

Just go ahead and add this one to your weekend party playlist.

Psy, the man behind the popular hit "Gangnam Style," is back at it again with a new single.

The K-pop megastar's new song "I Luv it," debuted on YouTube May 10, and the internet approves. The music video has already been seen more than 7,000,000 times.

While watching the video, be sure to keep an eye out for cameos from Piko Taro, of "Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen (PPAP)" fame, and South Korean star Lee Byung-hun.

Looks like he might have another hit on his hands.

