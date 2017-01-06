Pregnant woman shares touching moment with orangutan at England zoo

This orangutan just made this woman's day. (Photo: Instagram screenshot)

When you go to the zoo, you generally expect to see animals doing a bunch of different things.

From lounging in the shade under a tree to enjoying their latest meal for lunch, seeing the animals in their daily routines is nothing out of the ordinary.

But there are times when you get to see rare moments that will bring a smile to your face.

Instagram user Morgain Cole Abbott recently experienced one of these moments with an inquisitive orangutan at the Colchester Zoo in Essex, UK.

In a recent post by Abbott, you can see the orangutan lean over to the glass of the enclosure and place a kiss near Abbott's belly.

Towards the end of the video, Abbott is seen holding back tears, overwhelmed with emotion from the encounter.

It's a moment that is absolutely adorable.

And according to Mashable, this isn't the first time an orangutan has kissed a pregnant woman's belly at a British zoo.

