Pregnant woman shares touching moment with orangutan at England zoo

When you go to the zoo, you generally expect to see animals doing a bunch of different things.
From lounging in the shade under a tree to enjoying their latest meal for lunch, seeing the animals in their daily routines is nothing out of the ordinary.
But there are times when you get to see rare moments that will bring a smile to your face.
Instagram user Morgain Cole Abbott recently experienced one of these moments with an inquisitive orangutan at the Colchester Zoo in Essex, UK.
In a recent post by Abbott, you can see the orangutan lean over to the glass of the enclosure and place a kiss near Abbott's belly.
What an incredible moment 😍 #orangutan #babybelly #orangutankiss #rajang #orangutanfoundation What an amazing moment 😍😍 As of 9:30pm today, this video has had over 4,000 views which is incredible and I'm flawed that so many people have shared my special moment with this incredible creature. Orangutans are endangered, as many of you know. If every one of you who has viewed his video donated just £1 to the Orangutan Foundation we could raise an amazing amount of money to help support these amazing and majestic animals in the wild. Simply text APES05 £X to 70070 (where X is the amount you would like to donate, e.g. text APES05 £20 to 70070 to donate £20). Let's take this incredible moment and make an even bigger impact, in the hope that one day my baby will be able to see these phenomenal creatures in the wild, safe from harm. http://www.orangutan.org.uk Jukin Media Verified (Original) * For licensing / permission to use: Contact - licensing(at)jukinmediadotcom
Towards the end of the video, Abbott is seen holding back tears, overwhelmed with emotion from the encounter.
It's a moment that is absolutely adorable.
And according to Mashable, this isn't the first time an orangutan has kissed a pregnant woman's belly at a British zoo.
