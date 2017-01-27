Centro released footage showing a truck plowing into the side of the bus, throwing one passenger forward and barely missing another. (Photo: Centro)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Incredible surveillance video captured the moment a pickup truck crashed into a city bus in Syracuse last week.

Centro released footage showing a truck plowing into the side of the bus, throwing one passenger forward and barely missing another.

Police said the 82-year-old driver “mistakenly hit the accelerator instead of applying the brakes, sending him off the road and into the bus.”

Police said six passengers were taken to area hospitals for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

