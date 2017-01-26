Phoenix Zoo takes on others in 'cute animal tweet-off' and it's aww-some!

Cute animal tweet off! The Phoenix Zoo tweeted some of its cutest animals as part of an adorable Twitter hashtag war against other zoos and aquariums across the U.S. (Photo: Phoenix Zoo)

Sound the alarms! We have officially reached a critical capacity for cute.

Zoos and aquariums across the nation are taking part in an epically adorable, very important, history-changing, can't-miss battle.

It's zoo vs. zoo vs. aquarium in a no-holds-barred, social media fight to see who has the cutest animals.

It's the #CuteAnimalTweetOff!

According to Mashable, the cute tweet-off started with the Smithsonian's National Zoo's brand-new baby grey seal followed by a rather delightful retort from the Virginia Aquarium.

Then a plethora of adorable animals flooded the internet from zoos and aquariums all over the U.S., including from right here in the Valley.

Ben York, the Phoenix Zoo's social media guru, said they jumped at the chance to take part.

Because cute animals, duh!

And, as you can see, the Phoenix Zoo has no shortage of those.

Other entires included:

Surely it doesn't get any cuter than a milky faced baby otter... #cuteanimaltweetoff pic.twitter.com/k4JjuiFjpL — Woburn Safari Park (@Woburn_Safari) January 26, 2017

Welcome this cozy cheetah cub to the #cuteanimaltweetoff! pic.twitter.com/vdhUKmyRqa — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) January 26, 2017

We could watch this all day, and the response has been incredible.

I hope #cuteanimaltweetoff inspires everyone to support local conservation, rescue, & animal rehabilitation centers! pic.twitter.com/CWhzp1UM3k — Sarah Hill (@SarahJanetHill) January 26, 2017

"At its best, social media is a tool that inspires people. The great part about participating in the tweet off with other zoos and aquariums is that – at our core – we are all conservation organizations," York said in an email. "We exist to inspire people and motivate them to care for the natural world. So it’s really neat to see all who followed our tweet off respond with joy and positivity."

And the winner? All of us who got a smile put on our face by these adorable animals.

