Phoenix Zoo captures lion's territorial roar on video

The zoo is full of amazing animals from across the globe.

Those who visit can see a wide variety of exotic creatures and witness their beauty and majesty in person.

And while seeing these animals up close and personal is an exciting moment in itself, there are also incredible moments that will take your breath away.

The Phoenix Zoo recently shared this video on Facebook of one of its lions, Kitambi, roaring on video.

According to the post, capturing the lion's full territorial call on video is a rare feat.

For information on how to see Kitambi and his other animal friends in person, visit the official Phoenix Zoo website.

