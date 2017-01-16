People are cracking up at this guy's suggestion for Obama's last day

Some people are laughing at the wild idea that President Obama could resign and let Joe Biden be president for one day. (Photo: Getty Images)

As preparations for the inauguration of Donald Trump are underway, some Tumblr users were delighted at the idea of a brief Joe Biden presidency.

"[O]bama should resign on his last day in office so [B]iden gets to be president for a day," Andy Levy tweeted October 2015.

The post went viral on Tumblr, with someone adding, "Doing this would be extra fantastic because suddenly all of the pre-printed inauguration memorabilia '45th President' stuff Trump has made would suddenly be made inaccurate, as Biden would technically own that title."

"Can you imagine learning about this in history classes in the future? I would love to be that teacher

Student: so the 45th president was Biden for like, a day?

Teacher: yes

Student: why

Teacher: drama" added Tumblr user estebanwaseaten.

An now there's a Change.org petition to President Obama to make their fantasy come true.

Let us know your thoughts on Facebook.

PHOTOS: Obama and Biden through the years





(© 2017 KPNX)