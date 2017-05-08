Otter pup rescued by SRP workers cute as ever at new home

Otter pup rescued by SRP workers now calls the Out of Africa Wildlife Park in northern Arizona home. (Photo: Out of Africa Park via Twitter screenshot)

CAMPE VERDE, Ariz. - Looks like the adorable otter pup who was rescued last week is doing just fine at her new home.

The pup captured internet hearts last week after SRP workers pulled her from an Arizona canal. She was handed over to the Arizona Game & Fish Department and arrived at the Out of Africa Wildlife Park on April 26.

The park shared an update Friday saying she was seen by a veterinarian and weighed just 2 pounds 9 ounces.

WATCH PREVIOUS: Baby otter recovering after being rescued by SRP crews

According to the park, she's currently be cared for by park owners and keepers. She's also eating every three hours from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and sleeping through the night. However, she's not quite ready to practice her swimming just yet, the park said.

She might not have a name yet -- the park says it'll be conducting a naming contest -- but she's still just her otterly adorable self.

Read the full update below:

Browser does not support iframes.

© 2017 KPNX-TV