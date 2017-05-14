Charges: Officer 'tased' curious family members

Stock image (Photo: Christopher Furlong, Getty Images)

WORTHINGTON, Minn. - A Worthington police officer is charged with a gross misdemeanor after "tasing" members of his family at their request.

According to the criminal complaint, 35-year-old Joshua McCuen had some family members over on Christmas of 2016. After dinner, the complaint says that three of his adult relatives said they "would like to feel what it felt like to be 'tased.'"

The complaint states that McCuen then went to get his police-issued electronic incapacitation device, otherwise known as a taser, from his safe. He first tased a 61-year-old family member on his back, while he was seated, and at his request.

Over the next half hour to an hour, the charges say McCuen tased six other family members, all adults. All of them were tased on the back of the thigh while lying on the floor.

Criminal charges were not filed until three and a half months later, on April 13. The complaint says that McCuen's use of the taser was not "reasonable force to defend himself or his property," and that his actions were prohibited by department policy.

McCuen is charged with unauthorized use of electronic incapacitation device, a gross demeanor with a maximum sentence of one year in jail and a $3,000 fine.

