Now you can spend the night inside the 'Christmas Story' house

CLEVELAND - Christmas has arrived early!
Fans of the 1983 holiday hit A Christmas Story now have the opportunity to spend the night inside the film’s iconic Tremont house.
The starting rate is $495 per night, and can accommodate up to six people at a time.
Overnight guests will be given full access to the home an hour after public tours close until 9 a.m. the following morning.
Sleeping arrangements are in the third floor loft with Ralphie and Randy's twin beds, a queen bed and queen sleeper sofa.
Reservations are available year-round starting June 1.
Check the availability calendar and book your stay by emailing stay@achristmasstoryhouse.com or calling 216-298-4919 ext. 1017.
Just don’t shoot your eye out.
Here are more rates:
2017
June 1-29 : $495
June 30 -September 3 : $595
September 4 – November 16 : $495
November 17 – November 30 : $995
December 1 – December 3 : $1995
December 4 – December 14 : $1495
December 15 – December 31: $1995
2018
January 1 – January 2 : $1995
January 3 – January 7 : $1495
January 8 – February 11: $495
February 12 – February 23: CLOSED
February 24 – June 28 : $495
June 29 – September 2 :$595
September 3 – November 15 : $495
November 16 – November 29 : $995
November 30 – December 2 : $1995
December 3 – December 13 : $1495
December 14 – December 31 : $1995
2019
January 1 – January 6 : $1995
January 7 – February 10 : $495
February 11 – February 22 : CLOSED
February 23 – Jun 27 : $495
