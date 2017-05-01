Now you can spend the night inside the 'Christmas Story' house

(Photo: Ryan Haidet, WKYC-TV) (Photo: Ryan Haidet, WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND - Christmas has arrived early!

Fans of the 1983 holiday hit A Christmas Story now have the opportunity to spend the night inside the film’s iconic Tremont house.

The starting rate is $495 per night, and can accommodate up to six people at a time.

Overnight guests will be given full access to the home an hour after public tours close until 9 a.m. the following morning.

Sleeping arrangements are in the third floor loft with Ralphie and Randy's twin beds, a queen bed and queen sleeper sofa.

Reservations are available year-round starting June 1.

Check the availability calendar and book your stay by emailing stay@achristmasstoryhouse.com or calling 216-298-4919 ext. 1017.

Just don’t shoot your eye out.

Browser does not support iframes.

Here are more rates:

2017

June 1-29 : $495

June 30 -September 3 : $595

September 4 – November 16 : $495

November 17 – November 30 : $995

December 1 – December 3 : $1995

December 4 – December 14 : $1495

December 15 – December 31: $1995

2018

January 1 – January 2 : $1995

January 3 – January 7 : $1495

January 8 – February 11: $495

February 12 – February 23: CLOSED

February 24 – June 28 : $495

June 29 – September 2 :$595

September 3 – November 15 : $495

November 16 – November 29 : $995

November 30 – December 2 : $1995

December 3 – December 13 : $1495

December 14 – December 31 : $1995

2019

January 1 – January 6 : $1995

January 7 – February 10 : $495

February 11 – February 22 : CLOSED

February 23 – Jun 27 : $495

© 2017 WKYC-TV