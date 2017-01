When the students are away, this North Carolina principal will play. (Photo: Jason Curtis via YouTube)

Cardinal Gibbons High School in Raleigh, North Carolina was closed on Monday due to snowy road conditions.

So what is a principal supposed to do with an empty school?

Principal Jason Curtis took the opportunity to created a funny way to share what he does on a snow day.

When the students are away, this principal will play!

