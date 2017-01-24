Netflix in February: What's new and expiring

(Photo: Getty Images)

Hello, Santa Clarita Diet; goodbye, Clueless.

It's nearing February, which means it's almost time to refill your queues with new Netflix shows. Headed onto the streaming platform: Drew Barrymore's black comedy series Santa Clarita Diet, Disney's Finding Dory, obstacle course show Ultimate Beastmaster, Season 2 of musical series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and a Michael Bolton Valentine's Day special.

On the way out: coming-of-age comedy Clueless, action movie Mission Impossible III and war film Black Hawk Down. (Go here for list of titles coming/going in January.)

Here's the full list of titles coming...

Available 2/1/17

Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies, and Cyber Attacks (2016)

Babe (1995)

Babe: Pig in the City (1998)

Balto (1995)

Balto 2: Wolf Quest (2001)

Balto 3: Wings of Change (2004)

Contact (1997)

Corpse Bride (2005)

Disney’s Finding Dory (2016)

Eleven P.M. (1928)

From This Day Forward: A Trans Love Story (2016)

Gun Runners (2015)

Hell-Bound Train (1930)

Highly Strung (2015)

Hot Biskits (1931)

I Am Sun Mu (2016)

Invincible (2006)

Les beaux malaises: Season 1-4 (2014)

Magic Mike (2012)

Masha's Spooky Stories: Season 1 (2012)

Mother with a Gun (2016)

Paris Is Burning (1990)

Project X (1987)

Silver Streak (1976)

The Blair Witch Project (1990)

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe (2005)

The Five Heartbeats (1995)

The Furchester Hotel: Season 1-2 (2014)

The Girl from Chicago (1932)

The Longest Day (1962)

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Twilight (2008)

Women in Gold

Available 2/2/17

American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson (2016)

Frequency: Season 1

Available 2/3/17

Daniel Sosa: Sosafado--NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Imperial Dreams –NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Santa Clarita Diet – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 2/4/17

Superbad (2007)

Available 2/5/17

Elvira I Will Give You My Life but I'm Using It (2014)

Los herederos (2015)

Available 2/6/17

Girls Lost (2015)

Me, Myself and Her (2015)

Available 2/7/17

Michael Bolton's Big, Sexy Valentine's Day Special –NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 2/8/17

Tiempos Felices (2014)

Girl Asleep (2015)

Available 2/10/17

Abstract: The Art of Design

David Brent: Life on the Road—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 2/11/17

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Season 2 (2016)

Stronger Than The World—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 2/12/17

Clouds of Sils Maria (2014)

Available 2/13/17

Code: Debugging the Gender Gap (2016)

Magicians: Life in the Impossible (2016)

Available 2/14/17

Girlfriend’s Day –NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Katherine Ryan: In Trouble –NETFLIX ORIGINAL

King Cobra (2016)

Project Mc 2: Part 4 –NETFLIX ORIGINAL

White Nights –NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 2/15/17

Aram, Aram (2015)

Before I Go to Sleep (2014)

Fire Song (2015)

Available 2/16/17

Milk (2008)

Sundown (2016)

Available 2/17/17

Chef's Table: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 4 –NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kill Ratio (2016)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Season 2 –NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 2/19/17

Girl Meets World: Season 3 (2016)

Growing Up Wild (2016)

Tini: El Gran Cambio De Violetta (2016)

When Calls the Heart: Season 3 (2016)

Available 2/23/17

Sausage Party (2016)

Available 2/24/17

I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore –NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Legend Quest: Season 1 –NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ultimate Beastmaster—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ultimate Beastmaster Mexico—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

VeggieTales in the City: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 2/26/17

Night Will Fall (2016)

Available 2/27/17

Brazilian Western (2013)

Available 2/28/17

Be Here Now (2015)

Michael Birbiglia: Thank God for Jokes –NETFLIX ORIGINAL

On the way out...

See below for a selection of titles that will be rotating off the service in February.

Leaving 2/1/17

A.C.O.D.

An American Girl: Saige Paints the Sky

An Inconvenient Truth

Ashby

Black Hawk Down

Bratz: Babyz: The Movie

Bratz: Super Babyz

Charlotte's Web 2: Wilbur's Great Adventure

Clerks

Elizabeth

Extract

Failure to Launch

Frida

Girls Just Want to Have Fun

Jackass 2.5

Lalaloopsy Girls: Welcome to L.A.L.A. Prep School

Last Holiday

Mission Impossible: III

Sahara

Save the Last Dance

Serving Sara

Star Trek: Nemesis

The Kite Runner

The Machinist

The Original Latin Kings of Comedy

There Will be Blood

Trainspotting

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

Leaving 2/7/17

Justin Bieber's Believe

Leaving 2/12/17

Grounded for Life: Season 1 – Season 5

Leaving 2/13/17

Scary Movie 5

The Nut Job

Leaving 2/15/17

Brothers in War

Chris Porter: Ugly and Angry

Closure

Exile Nation: The Plastic People

Jack Frost

I Am Not a Hipster

Plastic Paradise: The Great Pacific Garbage Patch

Prince of Broadway

Stephanie in the Water

The Man on Her Mind

Unlikely Animal Friends: Season 2

Leaving 2/16/17

Santa Claws

Somewhere

Leaving 2/17/17

Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year

Leaving 2/19/17

Problem Child: Leslie Jones

Leaving 2/28/17

Clueless

