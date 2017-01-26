NASA creates new spacesuits for Starliner astronauts

NASA announced a new suit Jan. 25, 2016, made by Boeing for the Starliner spacecraft. (Photo: NASA)

NASA KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. - Boeing unveiled its new Starliner spacesuit designed to be lighter and more comfortable for astronauts Wednesday.

The new suit includes advances to the design such as new joint patterns for more movement, touchscreen-sensitive gloves, and a helmet and visor incorporated into the suit instead of detaching, according to a NASA news release.

Steven Siceloff of NASA states the suit’s material allows water vapor to pass out of the suit while keeping the air inside to make it cooler for the astronauts. The full suit weighs about 20 pounds with all its accessories -- approximately 10 pounds lighter than the suits worn by space shuttle astronauts.

Astronauts have conducted multiple tests in the suits in spacecraft mock-up, making sure they can still work inside the confines in the suit safely.

According to Siceloff, these cutting-edge innovations arrive as Boeing moves forward with flight tests of its Starliner spacecraft and launch systems, flying astronauts to the International Space Station.

Flight tests with astronauts aboard are expected to begin in 2018.

