Multiple sharks spotted off Southern California shores

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Multiple sharks were spotted just offshore in Long Beach and Orange County Wednesday, drawing spectators to the beach.

The sharks in Long Beach were spotted near the Long Beach Peninsula at 4:30 p.m., and multiple sharks were spotted near the Alamitos Peninsula off the coast of Long Beach again Thursday morning.

Long Beach lifeguards said that a shark advisory was in effect. No aggressive behavior had been observed.

Lifeguards said the beaches were open Thursday, adding they have regular patrols and were monitoring the beaches closely.

A short time after sharks were spotted in Long Beach Wednesday, multiple sharks were also spotted just off the Orange County coast at Capistrano Beach, drawing spectators on the sand.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department was warning swimmers and surfers that at least 15 sharks had been spotted in the water from Capistrano Beach to San Onofre.

NewsChopper4 captured images of the sharks from the air days after 10 to 20 sharks were spotted Long Beach, prompting a shark advisory.

Advisory signs were posted throughout a 1.5 mile stretch of the beach where sharks have been sighted, from Grenada Avenue to 72nd Place.

Safety officials said the 10-20 great whites had come within 10 feet of the shoreline, but said the sharks have not shown aggressive behavior.

Chris Lowe of the Cal State Long Beach Shark Lab was taking an overnight boat ride to tag the sharks and track their every single movement.

"I've been doing this for 30 years," he said. "I never thought I'd see the day I'd have baby white sharks in my front yard."

