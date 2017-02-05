Mr. Clean is trolling other Super Bowl commercials

Mr. Clean does a sexy cleaning dance in his ad during the Super Bowl (Photo: Procter & Gamble via YouTube)

What a year for Mr. Clean.

First, the sudsy spokesman reinvents himself as a sex symbol in his latest Super Bowl ad. And now he spends the whole game trolling his advertising rivals.

Mr. Clean tweeted at companies as their commercials aired, often offering his own critiques and ways he could help.

First, he went after Skittles.

.@skittles Funny ad, but who's gonna clean up after all the Skittles they missed? #MrClean#SB51 — Mr. Clean (@RealMrClean) February 5, 2017

Then it was GoDaddy.

He got technical when it came to the work in the Wonderful Pistachios commercial.

The @getcrackin ad from Wonderful Pistachios is funny, but I prefer practical effects to fancy, modern computer animation. #MrClean#SB51 — Mr. Clean (@RealMrClean) February 6, 2017

From then on, the tweets — continued some suggestive. Also, he revealed his high school yearbook portrait.

Hey @Febreze_Fresh, great ad! If anybody needs a tough cleaner after all those “bathroom breaks” I’m here to help. #MrClean#SB51 — Mr. Clean (@RealMrClean) February 6, 2017

