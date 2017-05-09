Mom-daughter duo talk lastest gossip on dad in best 'salon talk' ever

Little Jayde has the stylist role down perfectly. (Photo: Facebook screenshot)

When you visit your local salon, chances are you won't have to go far to hear patrons catching up on all the gossip.

As soon as you take a seat on the salon chair, a conversation about anything and everything is sure to follow.

But this mother-daughter duo is showing they can have a perfectly good salon talk without ever leaving their home.

The internet is all smiles after watching this Facebook video of the two chatting as the baby brushes her mom's hair.

Browser does not support iframes.

According to Mashable, Kerry Robinson and her 1-year-old daughter, Jayde, are from San Antonio, Texas.

In the video, they discuss everything from adorable gossip about her father to free SeaWorld tickets.

And after watching their conversation, little Jayde has the stylist role down perfectly.

© 2017 KPNX-TV