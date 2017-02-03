McDonald's Shamrock Shake has more flavors!

Shamrock Shake options at McDonald's. (Photo: McDonald's)

It’s green and minty and coming to a McDonald’s near your very soon. Shamrock Shakes are back and for those diehard fans, you have more to choose from.

McDonald’s has four new flavors for its national rollout the second week of February 2017.

Flavors

-The Original Shamrock Shake features vanilla soft serve, mint syrup, whipped topping. This year’s comes with a sprinkle of granulated green sugar and a cherry.

-Chocolate Shamrock Shake is part chocolate shake on the bottom and part Shamrock Shake layered on top.

-The Shamrock Chocolate Chip Frappé is a mocha frappe with whipped topping, green sugar and a drizzle of chocolate syrup.

-The Shamrock Hot Chocolate, like McDonald’s original Hot Chocolate, is a blend of milk and chocolate syrup, but with the addition of mint syrup, too.

-The Shamrock Mocha, another hot beverage and similar to the hot chocolate, comes up with a shot of espresso.

(© 2017 KPNX)