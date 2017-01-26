Man skis off cliff, captures it all on camera

Devin Stratton posted the incredible footage to Instagram. He captured it all from a GoPro camera attached to his helmet. (Photo: Instagram screenshot.

Devin Stratton has quite the story to tell.

According to Mashable, Stratton was skiing last week in the mountains of the Wasatch Range in Utah when he fell off an unmarked 150-foot cliff.

After the terrifying incident, Stratton posted the incredible footage to Instagram. He captured it all from a GoPro camera attached to his helmet. The beginning of his description of the video says it all.

"Turns out I am afraid of heights," wrote Stratton.

A video posted by Devin Stratton (@devins223) on Jan 24, 2017 at 2:49pm PST

The video shows the chilling moment he plunges over the cliff, and lands on the snow pack below.

In the post, he said he broke much of his equipment, but didn't sustain any injuries. Stratton also stated that it took him and his friend five hours to find his lost ski.

This guy is the early favorite for luckiest person of 2017.

