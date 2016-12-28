Man makes GoFundMe page to protect Betty White from 2016

Actress Betty White speaks onstage during the 2015 TV Land Awards at Saban Theatre on April 11, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

2016 clamed another pop culture titan Tuesday when actor Carrie Fisher, best known as Princess Leia in Star Wars, died after a heart attack while on a plane over the weekend.

Pop music star George Michael also died Sunday, as he and Fisher were added to the lengthy list of celebrities claimed by 2016.

In an attempt to lighten the loss of such cultural icons, a Spartanburg, South Carolina man started a GoFundMe page to protect comedian and actor Betty White from the year that's claimed so many people near and dear to hearts across the globe.

"Help 2016 catch these hands if it goes anywhere near Betty White!" wrote Demetrios Hrysikos, who created the page.

The page's goal is to reach $2,000 to keep White safe (though it doesn't say how that would be achieved).

Considering there's less than a week left in the year, it's possible that would be more than enough.

In the event there are extra funds, Hrysikos said he'd donate the leftovers to the Spartanburg Little Theater to help the next generation of stars who will eventually be taking the mantle from the stars 2016 have so painfully taken from the world.

