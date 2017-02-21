Man grades his ex-girlfriend's apology letter, posts online

A college student received an apology letter from his girlfriend and he promptly graded it and sent it back. (Photo: Twitter screenshot)

When we were in school, many of us were familiar with the red marks on tests and assignments left by our teacher.

Depending on your performance, your work was either sparsely scribbled or swarming with red-written comments.

But have you ever received a graded assignment from your significant other?

For college student Nick Lutz couldn't think of any better way to respond to his ex-girlfriend's apology letter.

After Lutz received the four-page note, he graded his ex-girlfriend's writing skills, complete with a letter grade. He then posted the letter, red marks and all, to Twitter.

When your ex writes you an apology letter so you grade it to send it back pic.twitter.com/MczdjcCiil — Nick Lutz (@NickLutz12) February 17, 2017

In his review, Lutz writes that the introduction of her letter is is too long and there's a lot of repetition. He then goes on to explain that his ex needs to show reasoning when she stated she ended up failing to keep the relationship working.

Overall, he gave her work a D-.

Since it's posting, the tweet has been retweeted more than 100,000 times and received more than 300,000 likes.

According to the BBC, Lutz studies at the University of Central Florida and said he actually regrets posting the note and the viral attention it received.

