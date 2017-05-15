Lucky Charms to give away 10,000 marshmallow-only boxes

In response to consumers asking for more marshmallows in the mix, Lucky Charms is giving away 10,000 limited-edition marshmallow-only boxes -- no oats, all charms.

Marshmallow lovers will have a chance to win one of these boxes through the Lucky Charms Marshmallow Only Sweepstakes which will run through the end of December.

So how do you win a marshmallow-only box of Lucky Charms? Look for specially-marked Lucky Charms boxes at retail stores nationwide for a code found on the inside back panel of the cereal box. Then, head to www.luckycharms.com and enter the code.

Those lucky enough to find a winning code will receive a special Lucky Charms Marshmallow Only box by mail a few weeks after submitting the code.

Since this sweepstake is partly in response to consumer requests, Lucky Charms is encouraging people to confess their wishes for more marshmallows by taking to social media and including the hashtag #itwasus.

In 2015, Lucky Charms conducted a similar promotion but only gave away 10 of the “magically delicious” all-marshmallow boxes.

© 2017 KPNX-TV