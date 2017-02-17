'Love Actually' is getting a sequel, sort of

The popular 2003 film "Love Actually" is finally getting a sequel. Well, kind of. (Photo: Twitter screenshot)

Rom-com fans rejoice!

The popular 2003 film "Love Actually" is finally getting a sequel. Well, kind of.

As a part of the Red Nose Day charity telethon, a short film is being made as a mini follow up to the romantic comedy featuring stars Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, Liam Neeson and Andrew Lincoln, just to name a few.

And thanks to script editor Emma Freud, we get to see some of the first photos from the set.

Oh hello #rednosedayactually cast member looking slightly older than she did in the original film.... pic.twitter.com/6OY7SHP9dc — emma freud (@emmafreud) February 16, 2017

According to the Huffington Post, the project will be titled “Red Nose Day Actually” and is currently in production.

Does this photo from the Red Nose Day Instagram account bring back any memories?

With the debut still a few months away, hopefully these photos will hold fans over until the short film's release.

You will be able to catch the mini-sequel as a part of the Red Nose Day telethon March 24 on BBC One and May 25 on NBC.

(© 2017 KPNX)