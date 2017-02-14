Looking for Love? It's in Arizona

The town of Love, Arizona shown on Google Maps. (Photo: screnshot via Google Maps)

Love is in the air this Valentine's Day and apparently is in Arizona too.

If you've been looking for love in all the wrong places, Love, Arizona, is just off US-60 east of Salome and Hope.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the town was initially called "Lockhart" before being renamed in honor of World War I veteran, Ernest Love.

While you're at it, you could find your valentine in Valentine.

ADOT says Valentine, Arizona, is located at State Route 66 and Valentine Way, about 30 miles east of Kingman. It was named for former commissioner of Indian Affairs Robert G. Valentine.

The town has a reported population of 38 as of 2016.

And if you just want nothing to do with the romance or holiday, you could take a trip to Nothing, Arizona. I hear there's nothing there -- it's a ghost town.

