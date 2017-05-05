Kraft shares hilarious 'tutorial' on how to swear around your kids

Kraft's new commercial teaches us how to swear like a mother. (Photo: YouTube screenshot)

It's inevitable.

As a parent, you're pretty much guaranteed to come across a moment when a curse word slips out of your mouth in front of your kids.

Whether it's stepping on a misplaced LEGO or shouting to tell your teens to go outside, sometimes emotions get the better of mom and dad.

But have no fear, Kraft is here.

Just in time for Mother's Day, the food company released this funny video explaining some alternative phrases moms can use should they feel the urge to curse around kids.

The new commercial stars author and real-life swearing expert Melissa Mohr and is sure to resonate with moms around the internet.

