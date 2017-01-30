Kim Kardashian tweets her response to President Trump's immigration ban

On Jan. 28, Kim Kardashian simply tweeted the word "Statistics" and attached data on the chances of death by a foreign-born terrorist. (Photo: Twitter screenshot)

Celebrities from all walks of life have taken to social media to share their thoughts and opinions on President Trump's recent immigration ban.

Among those voicing their thoughts is reality TV star Kim Kardashian.

On Jan. 28, she simply tweeted the word "Statistics" and attached data on the chances of death by a foreign-born terrorist.

According to Mashable, the information is from a study completed by the Cato Institute.

Since the posting, Kardashian's tweet has received more than 184,000 retweets and 353,000 likes.

