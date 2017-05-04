Jimmy Fallon mixes 'Star Wars' scenes in Smash Mouth mash-up

For May the Fourth, this IS the mash-up you're looking for. (Photo: YouTube screenshot)

Everyone is getting in the Star Wars Day spirit.

Even the guys and gals over at The Tonight Show.

The show just uploaded an awesome video to YouTube featuring scenes from "Star Wars" mashed together to sing Smash Mouth's hit song, "All Star."

Browser does not support iframes.

From Obi-Wan to Darth Vader, all of your favorite characters from a galaxy far, far away make a cameo in the video.

For May the Fourth, this IS the clip you're looking for.

