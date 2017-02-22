'How to DAD' shows the lighter, funnier side of parenting

The "How to DAD" YouTube channel shows the funny side to parenting. (Photo: YouTube screenshot)

As every mom and dad knows, parenthood can be quite a task at times.

From getting the kids ready for school, to preparing dinner, a parent's to-do list seems to be never-ending.

But one dad wants to make sure everyone doesn't forget about the lighter, funnier side of parenting too.

Dubbed the "How to DAD," this YouTuber's channel is filled with funny videos showcasing the daily life of being a parent. And he actually covers a variety of topics.

So if you need a little chuckle between play dates and grocery store runs, these videos are gold. To see all the videos, be sure to visit the How to DAD YouTube channel.

Any parent will definitely relate to a few of his ideas.

