Here's how you can get a free Krispy Kreme doughnut this month

Gabe Trujillo, KPNX 7:10 AM. MST February 03, 2017

If you enjoy a nice doughnut with your coffee, this month is for you!

Beginning Feb. 6, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts will be giving away a free Original Glazed doughnut to customers who purchase any size drink of the chain's new coffee.

In a recent release announcing the new brewed coffee, the new pair of the morning drink and tasty treat is a combination that’s "deliciously inseparable."

Customers can choose from two blends of coffee: Smooth and Rich. Both drinks are made from 100 percent Arabica beans.

The last day of the promotion is Feb. 28.

To find a participating location near you, visit the Krispy Kreme Doughnuts website.

