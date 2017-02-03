Here's how you can get a free Krispy Kreme doughnut this month

Between Feb. 6 and Feb. 28, customers can get a free Original Glazed doughnut with the purchase of a cup of the chain's new coffee. (Photo: Kripy Kreme)

If you enjoy a nice doughnut with your coffee, this month is for you!

Beginning Feb. 6, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts will be giving away a free Original Glazed doughnut to customers who purchase any size drink of the chain's new coffee.

In a recent release announcing the new brewed coffee, the new pair of the morning drink and tasty treat is a combination that’s "deliciously inseparable."

Customers can choose from two blends of coffee: Smooth and Rich. Both drinks are made from 100 percent Arabica beans.

The last day of the promotion is Feb. 28.

To find a participating location near you, visit the Krispy Kreme Doughnuts website.

