Here's how to get Jimmy John's $1 subs today

Jimmy John's bag and drink. (Photo: StarsApart via Flickr)

This is the day sandwich lovers have circled on their calendar.

Jimmy John’s is holding its second dollar sub day today, May 2.

At participating locations, the sandwich chain will offer $1 sandwiches from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

DOLLAR SUB DAY AT PARTICIPATING JIMMY JOHN’S LOCATIONS! MAY 2ND 4PM-8PM #REALNEWS — Jimmy John's (@jimmyjohns) April 25, 2017

Subs eligible for the deal include the Big John (roast beef), Pepe (ham), Turkey Tom and select others. Here's a menu, with only subs No. 1-6 available for $1.

Customers are encouraged to check their local stores' Facebook pages for participation. One sure sign your location is taking part: a line out the door as you pull up to the building.

Jimmy John's ran the promotion last year as part of its Customer Appreciation Day.

© 2017 KPNX-TV