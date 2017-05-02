KPNX
Here's how to get Jimmy John's $1 subs today

Jimmy John's customer appreciation day in 2016 brought out hundreds of customers for the $1 subs.

12 News , KPNX 5:25 AM. MST May 02, 2017

This is the day sandwich lovers have circled on their calendar.

Jimmy John’s is holding its second dollar sub day today, May 2.

At participating locations, the sandwich chain will offer $1 sandwiches from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Subs eligible for the deal include the Big John (roast beef), Pepe (ham), Turkey Tom and select others. Here's a menu, with only subs No. 1-6 available for $1.

Customers are encouraged to check their local stores' Facebook pages for participation. One sure sign your location is taking part: a line out the door as you pull up to the building.

Jimmy John's ran the promotion last year as part of its Customer Appreciation Day.

