Here's how much happiness cost in Phoenix, according to research

They say money can't buy happiness, but according to new research, happiness does have a price tag.

In the Valley, happiness is relatively cheap when compared to other big cities. Phoenix is actually one of the most affordable big cities -- tied for second (with a few others) behind only Atlanta, according to research provided to TIME.

"Gallup and Sharecare, a personal health company, analyzed over 350,000 interviews with Americans in 2015 and 2016 to determine how income affects people's daily emotions," Time wrote.

The results show it takes $54,000 a year to reach "peak happiness" in the Valley. For comparison, it would take only $42,000 to reach the same level of happiness in Atlanta.

The cities with the most expensive happiness, not surprisingly, were Seattle, Philadelphia, New York and Los Angeles at $105,000.

