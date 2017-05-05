He'll be back: 'Terminator 2: Judgment Day' is returning in 3D

Come with me if you want to see "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" in 3D. (Photo: YouTube screenshot)

Sarah Connor, Miles Dyson and the rest of the crew are coming back to the big screen!

In a recently-released YouTube video by Distrib Films US, the company announced that "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" is being re-released to theaters in 3D.

The 1991 sci-fi classic will be back at the movies on August 25, 2017.

And the 3D may not even be the most exciting part. According to Gizmodo, the film may also be in 4K resolution.

The movie was awesome the first time around, so all those explosions and fight scenes should be even awesome-er in 3D!

