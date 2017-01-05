Grandma perfectly reacts to her DJ grandson's late-night plans

YouTube user Jade Reed recently shared a video of a conversation with his grandma as they discussed his late-night plans on New Year's Eve. (Photo: YouTube screenshot)

There are certainly those who would happily call themselves "night owls."

People who enjoy going out to bars, concerts and other places late at night to hang out and spend time with friends.

But this grandmother is not one of them.

In the video, "Grandma GG," as Reed refers to her in the video description, is completely confused as to why her grandson wouldn't be going out until 10 p.m. that night.

After some back-and-forth from the two, grandma finally appears to accept Reed's explanations.

While Reed seems perfectly OK with his plans, GG can't comprehend his unthinkable schedule.

Oh, grandparents, they're the best.

(© 2017 KPNX)