Granddad, the oldest living fish in captivity, has died

The Australian lungfish who called Chicago's Shedd Aquarium home for more than 80 years, has died.

According to the aquarium, Granddad was estimated to be more than 90 years old and believed to be the oldest living fish in captivity.

The aquarium shared the sad news on their Facebook page.

In the post, it stated that Granddad was humanely euthanized on Sunday "due to a rapid decline in quality of life associated with old age."

“It is incredible to know that more than 104 million guests had the opportunity to see Granddad in our care and learn about his unique species over eight decades,” said Shedd Aquarium President and CEO Bridget Coughlin, Ph.D., in a recent release.

Australian lungfish are found in rivers in Queensland, Australia, preferring deep pools within free-flowing waters.

