Giant snake slithers across golf course and into your nightmares

Does a giant snake qualify as a hazard? (Photo: YouTube screenshot)

Definitely let this guy play through.

The internet is cringing over the latest viral video that features a huge snake and some unsuspecting golfers.

Uploaded to YouTube on May 11, the video shows a large reptile slithering its way across the Zimbali Golf Course in South Africa.

Browser does not support iframes.

According to ESPN, the snake is an African rock python and is nonvenomous.

We'd totally understand if they couldn't par the hole after that encounter.

© 2017 KPNX-TV