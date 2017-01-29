Gallup: Trump's disapproval rating surpasses 50 percent in just 8 days

President Donald Trump’s disapproval rating has surpassed 50 percent in just eight days, according to a Gallup poll.

That’s the earliest a president’s disapproval rating has risen above 50 percent, according to Gallup’s Presidential Job Approval Center. The earliest approval and disapproval ratings Gallup shows are for Harry Truman’s administration.

Here is how long each president before Trump was in office before his disapproval rating surpassed 50 percent, according to Gallup:

Barack Obama – 936 days

George W. Bush – 1,205 days

Bill Clinton – 573 days

George H.W. Bush – 1,136

Ronald Reagan – 727 days

Jimmy Carter – 851 days

Gerald Ford – Never

Richard Nixon – 1,659 days

Lyndon B. Johnson – 1,575

John Kennedy – Never

Eisenhower – Never

Truman - 524

According to the data, Trump’s disapproval rating shot up after Wednesday, when he signed two executive orders designed to crack down on immigrants living in the U.S. illegally.

His approval rating fell from 46 percent on Wednesday to 42 percent on Saturday.

Gallup’s daily results are based on phone interviews with 1,500 adults living in the U.S. The margin of error is plus or minus three percentage points.

