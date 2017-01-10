'Fixer Upper' star Chip Gaines responds to anti-LGBT criticism

Designers Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines attend AOL Build Presents: 'Fixer Upper' at AOL Studios In New York on December 8, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Desiree Navarro/WireImage)

Chip and Joanna Gaines, the stars of the hit HGTV show "Fixer Upper," received criticism after a Buzzfeed article called them out for attending a church where the pastor of the church "takes a hard line against same-sex marriage and promotes converting LGBT people into being straight."

After weeks of remaining quiet about the criticism, Chip Gaines responded to the comments in the blog post named "Chip's New Year's Revelation."

"This past year has been tough. In my lifetime, I can't recall humanity being more divided. Plenty of folks are sad and scared and angry and there are sound bites being fed to us that seem fueled by judgment, fear and even hatred," wrote Gaines, who went on to say he and Joanna would not allow themselves to be "baited" into "using our influence in a way that will further harm an already hurting world."

The star went on to say his and his wife's personal convictions don'[t discriminate and that the pair "want to help initiate conversations between people that don't think alike."

You can read the full blog post here.

