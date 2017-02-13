Fireman adopts baby girl after he delivers her

(Photo: Thinkstock) (Photo: Nadezhda1906, Nadezhda1906)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - Firefighter Marc Hadden was responding to a medical call on November 11, 2011, when he helped deliver his first baby, according to CBS News.

He now knows the little blonde-haired, blue-eyed girl as his daughter Gracie.

He and his partner helped the woman give birth and made sure she made it to the hospital. While filling out paperwork, CBS reports that Hadden heard a nurse say the mom wanted to give the baby up for adoption.

He immediately said, "Throw my name in the hat..."

Hadden and his wife weren't able to have more children after their second son was born, due to medical complications and had looked into adopting. But it was too expensive.

After he and his wife visited with the birth mother, and introduced their children, she agreed to let them adopt her baby.

Gracie -- Rebecca Grace Hadden -- officially became part of their family just a few months later.

"It was meant to be," Hadden to CBS News.

