Everything you know about the moon is wrong, new theory says

A new theory out suggests everything we know about the moon is wrong and that it's actually made of several smaller moons.
Israeli scientists say a number of smaller collisions may have produced lots of mini-moons.
Over millions of years they think those mini-moons merged to form the moon we see today.
An old theory suggests the moon was created after one giant impact knocked off part of early Earth.
