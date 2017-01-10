KPNX
Close

Everything you know about the moon is wrong, new theory says

Recent study shows the moon is made up of several smaller moons.

12 News , KPNX 1:02 PM. MST January 10, 2017

A new theory out suggests everything we know about the moon is wrong and that it's actually made of several smaller moons.

Israeli scientists say a number of smaller collisions may have produced lots of mini-moons.

Over millions of years they think those mini-moons merged to form the moon we see today.

An old theory suggests the moon was created after one giant impact knocked off part of early Earth.

PHOTOS: Best moon photos of 2016 

(© 2017 KPNX)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories