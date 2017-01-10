Everything you know about the moon is wrong, new theory says

Supermoon sets behind South Mountain on Dec. 14, 2016. (Photo: dodgerfanz44)

A new theory out suggests everything we know about the moon is wrong and that it's actually made of several smaller moons.

Israeli scientists say a number of smaller collisions may have produced lots of mini-moons.

Over millions of years they think those mini-moons merged to form the moon we see today.

An old theory suggests the moon was created after one giant impact knocked off part of early Earth.

