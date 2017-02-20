Drone video shows California spillway after storms

A screengrab from YouTube of the spillway video at Lake Berryessa, California. (Photo: YouTube)

It's Monday.

If you're feeling particularly Monday-y, we might have a fix.

The record downpour in California, which hit Arizona over the weekend, left tons of water all over the state.

Lake Berryessa in Napa County was prepared for the deluge with its spillway.

The Lake Berryessa News shared the video of the spillway doing its job wonderfully.

Watching the millions of gallons of water pour down into the lake through the spillway is soothing on a level that's hard to explain.

You have to see it to understand:

Browser does not support iframes.

Isn't that nice?

(© 2017 KPNX)