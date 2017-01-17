Drone captures footage of kitesurfer's brush with great white shark

In the footage posted to Facebook on Jan. 9, Fabre narrates the clip, discussing her brush with the shark. (Photo: Facebook screenshot)

This is one ocean experience this kitesurfer will never forget.

Isabelle Fabre was kitesurfing recently near the western Australian coast when she had a scary run-in with a great white shark.

The drone video shows an incredible view of her encounter, the shark swimming dangerously close to her as she heads back to shore.

"When it passed beneath me, I realized it was a huge great white shark," she explained in French on the video. Finally I reached the beach. I was shaking."

As I'm sure many of us would be too.

