KPNX
Close

Dominican newspaper mistakenly uses photo of Alec Baldwin instead of Donald Trump

12 News , KPNX 4:47 PM. MST February 11, 2017

How good is Alec Baldwin’s impression of Trump? Maybe too good.

A Dominican newspaper issued a correction Saturday after it accidentally published a picture of Alec Baldwin instead of President Donald Trump.

Friday’s edition of El Nacional used a photo of Baldwin impersonating Trump on Saturday Night Live on an article about Trump and Israel. The caption underneath read “Donald Trump, president of the U.S.”

The mistake did not go unnoticed.

According to the clarification on El Nacional's website, the newspaper pulled the photo from the Associated Press wire service without realizing it was labeled with Baldwin’s name.

Baldwin will host Saturday Night Live for the 17th time Saturday with Ed Sheeran as the musical guest. 

(© 2017 KPNX)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories