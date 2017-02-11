Dominican newspaper mistakenly uses photo of Alec Baldwin instead of Donald Trump

El Nacional posted a clarification on its website after it mistakenly published a photo of Alec Baldwin impersonating Trump instead of the actual president. (Photo: screenshot)

How good is Alec Baldwin’s impression of Trump? Maybe too good.

A Dominican newspaper issued a correction Saturday after it accidentally published a picture of Alec Baldwin instead of President Donald Trump.

Friday’s edition of El Nacional used a photo of Baldwin impersonating Trump on Saturday Night Live on an article about Trump and Israel. The caption underneath read “Donald Trump, president of the U.S.”

The mistake did not go unnoticed.

This Dominican newspaper used the wrong picture of Donald Trump and used Alec Baldwin instead 😂 I'm crying 😭 pic.twitter.com/feh40XE4w2 — Iqra (@iqranaseerxo) February 11, 2017

That awkward moment when a Dominican newspaper uses a picture of Alec Baldwin instead of Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/nRUlikR7Ef — Andrew Bloch (@AndrewBloch) February 11, 2017

According to the clarification on El Nacional's website, the newspaper pulled the photo from the Associated Press wire service without realizing it was labeled with Baldwin’s name.

Baldwin will host Saturday Night Live for the 17th time Saturday with Ed Sheeran as the musical guest.

