Dolezal claims she's jobless and on food stamps

Rachel Dolezal

SPOKANE, Wash. – Former Spokane NAACP President Rachel Dolezal is making headlines yet again.

In an article from The Guardian, she said she is jobless and feeding her family with food stamps. She said she had applied for over 100 jobs but no one will hire her. She’s even changed her name on legal documents.

Back in 2015, Dolezal was criticized for passing herself off as a black woman. Dolezal later acknowledged she is "Caucasian biologically," but said she identifies as a black woman. In June 2015, KREM 2 News' Taylor Viydo spoke with the parents of Dolezal who shared photos of her as a child and said Dolezal was biologically white -- not black.

She told the paper that she still feels like she didn’t do anything wrong.

“If I thought it was wrong, I would admit it. That’s easy to do, especially in America. Every politician, they’re like, ‘I’m sorry’ and then they just move on and everybody’s like, ‘Oh, they apologized and it’s all good’. Five minutes later, nobody remembers it. I’m not going to stoop and apologize and grovel and feel bad about it. I would just be going back to when I was little, and had to be what everybody else told me I should be – to make them happy,” Dolezal told the Guardian.

The article also details how her relationship with her parents is basically non-existent and quotes her book “In Full Color: Finding My Place in a Black and White World” that is due out March 28.

