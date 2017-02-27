Dog swallows ball, takes smug photo after costly medical bill

In the photo, Redditor Ferenginar shows a bouncy ball in a small pill container as the dog sits in the background. (Photo: Reddt screenshot)

Our pets do the darnedest things.

From tearing up your favorite shoes to relieving themselves on the kitchen floor, there are certain things we have to live with as pet owners.

Including occasionally paying ungodly medical bills to keep our furry friends healthy.

A recent photo is making its way around the internet and dog owners can definitely relate to it. In the photo, redditor Ferenginar shows a bouncy ball in a small pill container as the dog sits in the background.

According to the post, the dog swallowed the $0.25 ball. And after the ball didn't pass naturally, Ferenginar had to spend nearly $1,000 to have the ball removed surgically.

By the look of the dog's face, she is recovering nicely from the surgery.

And feeling pretty smug about it.

