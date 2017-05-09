Do violent video games lead players to commit mass shootings?

A man with headphones in front of a monitor. (Photo: eranicle/Thinkstock Images)

Check out Kevin Kennedy's full report on 12 News at 10 Tuesday night.

The movie theater. The local college or university. The high school. The elementary school. A grocery store parking lot. They are places we often go during the week sometimes daily. They are also the locations where mass murderers have targeted people.

Most of the shootings we remember by a single name: Columbine, Sandy Hook, Aurora, Isla Vista, Tucson. What you may not know is that these killers were avid violent video gamers.

“If you ask me do I think it has an impact on them, I think it does,” said psychologist Dr. Lisa Strohman.

Many experts believe violent video game playing is linked to increased aggression but there is insufficient evidence that it correlates to criminal violence. The research to draw such a conclusion is too limited but the fact that several mass murderers routinely played violent video games is undeniable.

“I think parents should be very concerned if their child is focused on killing-type video games,” said Dr. Strohman.

The topic of kids and violent video games is certainly a hot topic. Some cities have looked at banning the sale of violent video games to kids, while the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) issued a recommendation about children playing violent video games.

The American Psychological Association (APA) concluded there’s a definite link to increased aggression in kids who play violent video games. A task force concluded video game violence also leads to decrease in pro-social behavior, sensitivity and empathy.

So, if you’ve ever thought, are video games breeding an assassination generation, the answer is no, not exactly. Experts, for the most part, believe the games, while not the cause of violence, could be an ingredient. The game is more correlation than causation.

“They (kids) may have difficulty discerning between what is real and not real,” said psychologist Dr. Dena Cabrera.

The APA and the AAP have taken a hard-line stance against children and teens playing violent video games. Research shows more than 90 percent of children in the U.S. play some form of video games. That number is probably not surprising but more than 85 percent of video games have some form of violence in them.

“They play these video games and think this behavior happens in real-life,” said child expert Gordie Bufton.

Both the APA and the AAP suggest parents take an active role in monitoring the games kids are playing.

© 2017 KPNX-TV