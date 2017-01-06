Deputy saves cat stuck in garage door

Bella the cat stuck in a garage door. Don't worry, she came out of the ordeal unscathed. (Photo: Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

ASCENSION PARISH, La. – As any cat owner will tell you, sometimes a cat’s curiosity gets them stuck in tight spots.

But when an Ascension Parish sheriff’s deputy responded to a call of an animal being stuck in a residence, he was not prepared for what he saw -- a cat stuck between a garage door and the wall.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, Deputy Mike Scott helped neighbors free the cat, Bella, by removing the upper frame molding of the door.

The homeowner arrived to find neighbors and deputies in his yard and Deputy Scott holding his cat.

“Oh my God, Bella.”

Don’t worry, Scott said Bella was uninjured from the incident.

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Deputy Mike Scott holds Bella after saving her from a garage door. (Photo: Ascention Parish Sheriff's Office)

The homeowner told Scott that Bella must have been sleeping on the garage door when he left to get some lumber to repair damage from a recent flood and didn’t notice.

“I am not much of a cat person, but no one wants to see an animal suffer,” Scott said. “After losing so much from the flood, I was happy that I could save the homeowner’s cat. Thank God for miracles and good neighbors.”

(© 2017 KPNX)